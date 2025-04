Faculty Senate coordinated 2025 Administrator Evaluation Survey results have been published.

The results are available at:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/irim/SurveyResults/AdministratorEvaluation/

If any clarification is needed, please contact:

Seshadri Ramkumar Chair, 2025 Administrator Evaluation Survey Committee Faculty Senate (2024-25)

