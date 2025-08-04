Register for the NRM5404 course which will be offered in Summer II (July 8th-Aug 8th; online asynchronous).





This course (found in the catalog as 'Aerial Terrain Analysis') is designed for those graduate students that would like to get an introduction on how to acquire and process satellite imagery to derive land cover maps and assess habitat/vegetation biomass and health using the Google Earth Engine platform (https://earthengine.google.com/). These are tools that I am really excited about and I believe will change the way everybody approaches and uses remote sensing data. We will go in depth on the implementation of these tools and discuss scientific literature available on their applications. You will also get to learn basic java script coding (no previous experience needed).

Expected content:

1.- Introduction to Remote Sensing & Google Earth Engine (Basic functionality & working with the code editor).

2.- Imagery acquisition (Landsat, Sentinel, MODIS and NAIP) and preprocessing (Atmospheric correction, building cloud-free composites).

3.- Deriving time series of vegetation and moisture indices (using GEE and new functionalities in ArcGIS Pro).

4.- Land cover mapping using multiple source remote sensing and machine learning algorithms.

5.- Post-classification change detection: semi-automated methods and automated methods for ecosystem disturbance mapping (Landtrendr and Bfast).

6.-Trend analysis and Spatial Regression modeling (Using GEE and ArcGIS Pro).

If you're interested in taking this course, please email me back at carlos.portillo@ttu.edu in order to get you registered. This opportunity is useful for students who have field work and would like to learn through remote/online coursework material (video lectures, exercises).





Carlos Portillo (carlos.portillo@ttu.edu)

Associate Professor. Department of Natural Resources Management.

Texas Tech University.