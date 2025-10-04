Rick Fletcher: Monday, April 14

Rick Fletcher, Vice President of Land and Administration at Atlas Energy Solutions, will be the featured speaker for the final Energy Law Lecture of the semester, presenting on “The Dune Express: A West Texas Innovation.”

With more than 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Fletcher brings a wealth of legal and operational expertise to the lecture series. He currently oversees land and administrative operations at Atlas Energy Solutions and has held executive roles across several companies, including serving as General Counsel of Atlas Sand Company, Chief Legal Officer of Anthem Ventures, and President of Anthem Water Solutions.

Before joining Atlas in 2017, Fletcher was General Counsel and Vice President of Henry Resources in Midland. He also spent more than 25 years in private practice in the Permian Basin, where he built a successful trial career.

Fletcher holds Board Certifications in both Civil Trial Law and Personal Injury Trial Law from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is licensed to practice law in Texas and New Mexico. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Lubbock Christian University, a Master of Business Administration from Abilene Christian University, and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Texas Tech University School of Law

Trisha Curtis (Terry Lee Grantham Speaker): Wednesday, April 16

Trisha J. Curtis, President and CEO of PetroNerds, LLC, will be the featured speaker for the Terry Lee Grantham Memorial Energy Law Lecture, presenting on “Inconvenient Truths about the Energy Transition.”



A globally recognized expert in U.S. shale markets, geopolitics, and energy economics, Curtis brings extensive experience to the lecture. As the founder of PetroNerds, LLC, she has led critical research, advising, and consulting services for corporations, government agencies, and think tanks worldwide. Her expertise has taken her to prestigious forums, including OPEC in Vienna, Stanford University, Chatham House, and the International Energy Forum in Saudi Arabia.



Curtis’s career spans roles at the Energy Policy Research Foundation, Inc. (EPRINC) in Washington, D.C., where she spearheaded projects for the Department of Energy and Department of Defense, as well as a leadership position at Anschutz Exploration. She has authored numerous reports on U.S. shale, North American midstream markets, and energy policy.



In addition to her work at PetroNerds, Curtis serves as an economist for the American Energy Institute, a research associate at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, and a fellow at the Colorado School of Mines' Payne Institute. She also hosts the PetroNerds Podcast.



Curtis holds a Master of Science degree in International Political Economy from the London School of Economics and a summa cum laude undergraduate degree in Economics and Politics from Regis University in Denver. Raised in northwest Colorado and southwest Wyoming, she has firsthand experience with the oil and gas industry, having worked on sites alongside her father.

Terry Lee Granthan Energy Law Lecture

The Terry Lee Grantham Energy Law Lecture is made possible through donations given in memory of Terry Lee Grantham, a 1982 graduate of Texas Tech Law who passed away in December 2012. A respected attorney, he specialized in real estate and oil and gas law as a partner at Craig, Terrill, Hamm, Grossman & Erwin, LLP, and also served as an adjunct professor of law at Texas Tech University.

Those attending the live lecture or viewing online are eligible for one hour of Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credit. Contact blake.groves@ttu.edu for details.