The Office of Outreach & Engagement is offering a course in Advancing Graduate Research in Society (AGRIS). This course fosters the development of engaged scholarship within a professional development context, and helps increase graduate students' knowledge, skills, and experience to translate research in ways that help solve societal problems. Students will learn how to develop community partnerships, engage with diverse communities, evaluate engagement activities, and communicate engaged work to help solve societal problems.

Course Number: 6002-114 CRN: 76152 Duration: June 2-20 (3 Weeks) Schedule & Modality: Weeks 1 & 2 - Virtual; Week 3 - F2F, 1-5pm Priority Registration Deadline: May 26, 2025

Topics Covered: The role of engagement in higher education

Logic models for engagement programming

Initiating and sustaining community partnerships

Techniques for community collaboration

Criticality in community engagement

Community perspectives

Ethics in community-engaged work

Communicating with public audiences

Evaluating community partnerships

For questions, please contact: Sarah Garcia, Program Director for Faculty & Graduate Engagement For additional information, please go here: AGRIS Course Flyer (https://bit.ly/AGRIS2025) Posted:

4/14/2025



Originator:

Sarah Garcia



Email:

sarahl.garcia@ttu.edu



Department:

University Outreach and Engagement





Categories

Academic

