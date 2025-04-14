The Office of Outreach & Engagement is offering a course in Advancing Graduate Research in Society (AGRIS). This course fosters the development of engaged scholarship within a professional development context, and helps increase graduate students' knowledge, skills, and experience to translate research in ways that help solve societal problems. Students will learn how to develop community partnerships, engage with diverse communities, evaluate engagement activities, and communicate engaged work to help solve societal problems.
Course Number: 6002-114
CRN: 76152
Duration: June 2-20 (3 Weeks)
Schedule & Modality: Weeks 1 & 2 - Virtual; Week 3 - F2F, 1-5pm
Priority Registration Deadline: May 26, 2025
Topics Covered:
- The role of engagement in higher education
- Logic models for engagement programming
- Initiating and sustaining community partnerships
- Techniques for community collaboration
- Criticality in community engagement
- Community perspectives
- Ethics in community-engaged work
- Communicating with public audiences
- Evaluating community partnerships
For questions, please contact: Sarah Garcia, Program Director for Faculty & Graduate Engagement