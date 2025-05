The Department of Computer Science at Texas Tech University offers three unique graduate degree programs. Not interested in completing a Master’s degree or PhD? We also offer two Graduate Certificates. To learn about each of these opportunities, please visit our Program Overview webpage .

Beginning Fall 2025, our Master’s degree programs will only require 31 hours to complete. Both Master’s degree programs and the Graduate certificate programs are available 100% online. Currently, the PhD program is not offered virtually.

Questions? Please direct all questions regarding these programs to cs.grad_advisor@ttu.edu.