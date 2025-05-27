Want to join a growing career field of Computer Science?

The Master of Science in Computer Science (MSCS) is designed to strengthen knowledge in advanced computer science areas, including hardware systems, software systems, computer networks, and applied computing. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field of Computer Hardware Engineering will grow at a rate of 7% (between 2023 – 2033). This is a faster than average growth rate according to bls.gov. Median pay for these positions in 2023 was $138,080 per year ($66.38/hr). Beginning Fall 2025, the MSCS program will be a 31-hour program that can be completed on-campus in Lubbock or 100% online. For more information about our program, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/cs/grad/ms-se/index.php. All questions and concerns should be directed to cs.grad_advisor@ttu.edu. Posted:

5/27/2025



Originator:

Jessica Woodard



Email:

jessica.woodard@ttu.edu



Department:

Computer Science





Categories

Academic

