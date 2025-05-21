The Master of Science in Software and Security Engineering (MSSSE) program emphasizes advanced security and software engineering concepts, including information and computer security, software design and quality assurance methodologies, and practices in security and software production. It is designed to provide both fundamental and practical knowledge for students who want to pursue careers in industry as software engineers and/or security engineers as well as those who want to advance their knowledge in the field as researchers in security and software engineering. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, careers in Software Development, Quality Assurance Analysis and Testing are expected to grow by 17% (between 2023 and 2033). Median income for these careers is expected to be $130,160 per year ($62.58/hr). Beginning Fall 2025, the MSSSE program will be a 31-hour program that can be completed on-campus in Lubbock or 100% online. For more information about our program, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/cs/grad/ms-cs/. All questions and concerns should be directed to cs.grad_advisor@ttu.edu. Posted:

5/21/2025





Jessica Woodard





jessica.woodard@ttu.edu





Computer Science





