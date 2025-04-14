EPSY 6349 102 Doctoral Seminar in Educational Psychology: Self-Theories in Education 38777 This graduate course will be offered summer I: Meeting time: 12:10 pm to 4:15 pm M-T-W: June 9th- 10th -11th M-T-W: June 16th -17th and 18th This seminar course offers an overview of a series of empirically based studies that investigate how learners develop beliefs about themselves (i.e., self-esteem, self-efficacy, self-regulation, self-determination, …) and how these beliefs impact their educational outcomes, shape their thoughts, feelings and behaviors. Posted:

4/14/2025



Originator:

Amani Zaier



Email:

amani.zaier@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Ed Psych Leadrshp Counseling





Categories

Academic

