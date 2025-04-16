Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, that elevates unheard voices through shared dialogue and stories of reflection.





Join us in April as we highlight how neurodivergent experiences impact how we live and show up in the world. This conversation will help us all support mental wellbeing, reduce stigmas, and understand the richness of our humanity.





The event will promote conversation among individuals – students, faculty, staff, and community partners – who specialize in the arts, humanities, and STEM topics. By sharing a dialogue between and across their fields of expertise and realms of experience, we highlight the bridges and points of connection amongst us.





This event is free and open to the public.