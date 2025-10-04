



Your insights and experiences are important to helping us better understand how programs like the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) and other factors shape decisions around careers in education and other fields.



What’s involved?

• A brief survey that takes approximately 15 minutes to complete.

• The survey includes questions about your experiences and perspectives on education, ca-reer goals, and related influences.

• Your participation is entirely voluntary and confidential.



Why participate?

• Contribute to research that could impact future education and career initiatives.

• Represent the experiences of students like yourself.



How to participate:

Click



[here] to access the survey and consent form. Please complete the survey as soon as possi-ble.If the hyperlink above isn't available, please copy/paste the following into your browser: https://educttu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3rze5F3GocXarWu

