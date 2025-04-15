TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TOMORROW: Keynote Address: "The 21st-Century Animated Mexican Superhero"
This is the keynote address for the 10th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research & Creativity Symposium taking place on Tuesday, April 15 in the Media & Communication Building (schedule available at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/research/hihic/events/creativity/ or https://techannounce.ttu.edu/Client/ViewMessage.aspx?MsgId=289782). Undergraduate student award winners for the Orgullo y Poder art contest and Hispanic-Serving Institution Essay Contest will also be announced.    
Co-sponsors are the Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication, Texas Tech University Hispanic-Serving Institution Initiatives, and the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures.
4/14/2025
4/14/2025

Kenton Wilkinson
Kenton Wilkinson

Email:
kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
CoMC Dept of JCMI

Time: 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Time: 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
4/15/2025

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

