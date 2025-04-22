Davies Speaker Series

Pushing Boundaries: Contemporary Indigenous Art & IAIA





Public Lecture by Manuela Well-Off-Man

April 22, 2025

6 - 8 p.m.

Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium <--- Entry is on the WEST side of the Museum of Texas Tech University





Free Event

Open to the Public

Reception to follow





RSVP by April 20: 806-834-6221



