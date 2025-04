Where are we in space? How do we study space? How do stars work? Why are there different galaxies? What even is space?

What is the fate of our Universe? Looking for a fun life & physical science credit?





Come find out in ASTR 1401 Stellar Astronomy and ASTR 1400 Solar System Astronomy!





Courses will be offered on the TTU campus this summer 2025. No prior astronomy knowledge required. Counts towards the life and physical science core requirements!