Looking for fun graduate courses this summer? Come to the Museum of Texas Tech University for our Heritage and Museum Sciences classes!





Maymester (intersession), May 14-29: Theory and Practice of Provenance Research. Taught by Col. Andrew Scott DeJesse. Find out what today's Monuments Men and Women do around the world with the legal and ethical protection of cultural sites and objects.





Summer I:

MUSM 5321: Museology. Taught by Dr Cameron Saffell. A lively introduction to the world of museums and heritage institutions.





HMGT 5333: Heritage Tourism. Taught by Dr. Hyojung Cho. Explores the complex issues surrounding the management of tourism and visitation at heritage sites around the world.





All classes are held at the Museum of Texas Tech University. They are all open to any TTU graduate student in good standing. For more information, please contact Sally Shelton at sally.shelton@ttu.edu



