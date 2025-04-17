The Creative Writing Program at Texas Tech announces a vivid, compressed, hybrid course in nonfiction writing, and a chance to spend one week at Texas Tech's Junction campus. Study and write at the beautiful edge of Hill Country, at the meeting of the North and South Llano Rivers, then head home for two weeks of online workshop. Wildlife, discussion, and creativity will abound. This class fulfills the TTU Multicultural Requirement.

Taught by: Professor Lucy Schiller Assistant Professor of Creative Writing Texas Tech University TO SIGN UP/LEARN MORE: EMAIL LUSCHILL@TTU.EDU AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! Posted:

4/17/2025



Diane Johnson



diane.johnson@ttu.edu



English





