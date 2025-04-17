TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Summer I: Write from Junction and beyond! ENGL 3351 CRN 77066 - Nonfiction

The Creative Writing Program at Texas Tech announces a vivid, compressed, hybrid course in nonfiction writing, and a chance to spend one week at Texas Tech's Junction campus. Study and write at the beautiful edge of Hill Country, at the meeting of the North and South Llano Rivers, then head home for two weeks of online workshop. Wildlife, discussion, and creativity will abound. This class fulfills the TTU Multicultural Requirement.


Taught by:

Professor Lucy Schiller

Assistant Professor of Creative Writing

Texas Tech University

 

TO SIGN UP/LEARN MORE: EMAIL LUSCHILL@TTU.EDU AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!
Posted:
4/17/2025

Originator:
Diane Johnson

Email:
diane.johnson@ttu.edu

Department:
English


Categories