POLITICAL ECONOMY READING PROGRAM — FALL 2025

The Free Market Institute is accepting applications for an invitation to participate in the fall 2025 semester Political Economy Reading Program, a one semester, non-credit, extra-curricular, weekly undergraduate student reading group. Program participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in political economy. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to each participant who successfully completes the program.

FALL 2025 PROGRAM

The theme for the fall 2025 reading program is The Wealth and Poverty of Nations. Why are some nations prosperous while others remain impoverished? How has the quality of life changed over time around the world? How do government policies and markets affect our well-being? The Free Market Institute will provide each participant with a set of readings to establish a foundation for the discussions that will address these questions and others of importance to the program theme assigned for the semester. The group will meet twice weekly throughout the fall 2025 semester for Socratic-style discussion. Meetings will take place in person on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:00-6:15 PM on the Texas Tech University campus. The program will begin with an Introductory Session on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

PROGRAM SUMMIT

Participants will also attend a weekend summit which will take place on September 19-20, 2025 (Friday/Saturday), on the Texas Tech University campus to be attended by program participants from Texas Tech University and Angelo State University. The Summit will feature formal remarks from Claudia Williamson Kramer (University of Tennessee Chattanooga) who will discuss one of her publications the program participants will be reading prior to the Summit. Participants will engage in interactive discussion groups on issues related to the program theme.

PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY

All undergraduate students from any field of study who will have a full-time enrollment status at Texas Tech University during the fall 2025 semester, are eligible and encouraged to apply.

APPLICATION

DEADLINE to apply is Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Interested students may apply at the link below:

More information about the program can be found at the following link:

Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions at 806.742.7138 or free.market@ttu.edu.