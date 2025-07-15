Are you interested in exploring the transformative role that artificial intelligence can play in higher education? We invite you to join EDHE 5310: Seminar in Higher Education – AI for Higher Education.

In this engaging and forward-thinking course, we will examine general artificial intelligence models and their significant impact on reshaping higher education. Together, we will delve into how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing classrooms, improving student experiences, and transforming university administration.

Do not miss this exciting opportunity to be part of the future of education.