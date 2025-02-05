This is a fall-only entry, one year program that equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the many fields of finance, including corporate finance, security analysis and evaluation, and numerous others. This program opens the door and provides the foundation for many career opportunities! If you have any questions, please reach out!

Please contact whitnie.hill@ttu.edu for additional MSF program questions.