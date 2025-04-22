TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Interested on learning Portuguese? TTU will offer “Asynchronous Beginning Portuguese” in Fall 2025. For more information contact antonio.ladeira@ttu.edu.
4/22/2025

Lisa Melendez

Lisa.melendez@ttu.edu

CMLL


