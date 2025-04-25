This year’s symposium is generously supported by the Texas Tech College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Office, the College of Media & Communication, the Harris Institute, and the Departments of English, History, and Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures.

New Generations, New Critical Inspirations Fifty years after the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975, how should we reconsider the geopolitical, cultural, and intellectual legacies of the Vietnam War? How have Vietnam War literature, cinema, and culture been given renewed urgency and critical vitality in recent years by alternative narratives and visions of the conflict and its aftermaths? How have these voices and perspectives raised new questions on the ethics of warfare, the culture industry, and the politics of representation and contributed to the innovative fields such as critical refugee studies and warfare ecology studies? How do Southeast Asian and all war refugee narratives perform and figure the memory and postmemory of wartime violence? To what extent are the US efforts to promote democracy and human rights crucial—or potentially detrimental—to the stability and prosperity of the Asia Pacific, which has been reconfigured as the Indo-Pacific?

Join the symposium via Zoom: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/4346381810?pwd=Q0sxSDVuekwyQzMwVHNZdVpISEFnQT09&omn=93016866227

Posted:

4/22/2025



Originator:

Yuan Shu



Email:

yuan.shu@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 4/25/2025



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

Departmental

