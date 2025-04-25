New Generations, New Critical Inspirations
Fifty years after the fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975, how should we reconsider the geopolitical, cultural, and intellectual legacies of the Vietnam War? How have Vietnam War literature, cinema, and culture been given renewed urgency and critical vitality in recent years by alternative narratives and visions of the conflict and its aftermaths? How have these voices and perspectives raised new questions on the ethics of warfare, the culture industry, and the politics of representation and contributed to the innovative fields such as critical refugee studies and warfare ecology studies? How do Southeast Asian and all war refugee narratives perform and figure the memory and postmemory of wartime violence? To what extent are the US efforts to promote democracy and human rights crucial—or potentially detrimental—to the stability and prosperity of the Asia Pacific, which has been reconfigured as the Indo-Pacific?
