The School of Art announces an online technology course for Summer I. This course introduces students to the fundamentals of digital technology in the arts. In this class, students will capture and edit digital images, create computer graphics, and produce digital video through a variety of projects. You will apply creative ideas and technical skills to plan, design, create, and evaluate print and time-based digital artwork.

This course will provide a solid but broad technological background for students to apply to advanced courses in their discipline.

ART 2309.D32 CRN 77168 - Technology in the Arts

For more information, visit our website at www.art.ttu.edu