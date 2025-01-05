Language is something that we take for granted. However, upon closer inspection, human language turns out to be exceedingly complex and systematic at the same time. So the question is how and why?

This course aims to provide an answer to this question, offering a broad overview of language, focusing on its structure, its origins, and its role in society.

This class meets on TR from 9:30 to 10:50 AM, and it can be taken either f2f or online (synchronous).

This will be a fun and easy course to fulfill your SBS Core and/or Linguistics Minor requirement.