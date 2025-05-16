Are you new to advising students impacted by the Texas Success Initiative (TSI)? Join us on May 16 at 1 p.m. in the TLPDC room 150 for an engaging and interactive session designed specifically for new advisors. In this session, you’ll gain a clear understanding of the TSI and its assessment, including test format, score interpretation, and how to use results to guide effective course placement. We’ll also spotlight recent developments at Texas Tech University that are transforming support for TSI students—such as the rollout of new course options and updated curriculum designed to improve student outcomes.









Contact tsi@ttu.edu for any questions or concerns!