The Chinese writing system has been in continuous use for over three thousand years, representing the longest uninterrupted literary tradition in the world. The unique structure and aesthetic appeal of square-shaped Chinese characters have fascinated people since their first encounter.

CHIN 4301: Chinese Characters and Calligraphy offers an overview of the history, development, and artistic aspects of the Chinese writing system, while providing students with the opportunity to practice Chinese calligraphy in various styles.

Topics covered in this course include:

The origins of Chinese characters (oracle bone script)

The historical evolution of Chinese writing

The development of Chinese calligraphy

Language reforms in modern China

The composition and structure of Chinese characters

Character classification systems

Writing rules and stroke order

Common radicals and components

The aesthetics and philosophy of Chinese calligraphy

Students will engage in numerous hands-on activities and gain practical experience through regular calligraphy practice. No prior knowledge of Chinese is required, though an interest in language, art, and culture is encouraged.

No Chinese language knowledge is required!

The class will be conducted in English.

Meets 11:00 am- 11:50 am on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in CMLL106.

It meets the course requirements for both Chinese minor and major!

Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information.