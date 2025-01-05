This course will challenge students to consider how practices, theories, and research related to college student advising can be utilized to support college students, whether through formal academic advising or in other similar forms of student support. This course is designed to be an experience through which you can increase your knowledge in your areas of interest and apply what you learn to your past, present, and future academic and professional experiences. (EDHE 5310-D04, CRN: 76996; for more information, contact Grant Jackson at grant.jackson@ttu.edu).