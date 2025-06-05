Course Description: This course (EDHE 5342-D01, CRN: 69257, Summer II) is designed to help you critically consider and reflect upon college teaching and learning, including the role of an instructor in developing and creating environments, instruction, assessments, and other corresponding experiences that enhance the learning of those they teach. This course will engage you with issues surrounding college teaching and guide you through self-directed, project-based, practical application of the teaching principles and practices discussed throughout the term. If you have any questions, please email Grant Jackson at This course (EDHE 5342-D01, CRN: 69257, Summer II) is designed to help you critically consider and reflect upon college teaching and learning, including the role of an instructor in developing and creating environments, instruction, assessments, and other corresponding experiences that enhance the learning of those they teach. This course will engage you with issues surrounding college teaching and guide you through self-directed, project-based, practical application of the teaching principles and practices discussed throughout the term. If you have any questions, please email Grant Jackson at grant.jackson@ttu.edu Posted:

5/6/2025



Originator:

Grant Jackson



Email:

Grant.Jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Ed Psych Leadrshp Counseling





Categories

Academic

