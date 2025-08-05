This Summer I, discover the rich and complex culture of Korea through the lens of world cinema. In this course, we will explore award-winning films, fan-favorite K-Dramas, and the most iconic dramas and films online. This will offer a dynamic way to deepen your understanding of Korea. "Korean Cinema" is taught in English, online, and it fulfills the Language, Philosophy & Culture, and Multicultural Core requirements. CRN 76655 - CMLL 2306 D01 - Introduction to World Cinema: Korean Cinema - MTWTHF 1:00 - 2:50 - Summer I - Taught by Jinsol Cosper

