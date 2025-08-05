|
This course brings sustainability to the imagination of the art classroom. Focus on the ecoart and solar punk movements inspire drawing, painting, mixed media and digital workshops that help students develop independent work. Past project partners include Flower Power Wind Turbines and Lubbock Art Festival. This course fulfills the Creative CORE requirement. This course is listed on TTU Sustainability Minor. Contact Carol Flueckiger for more information. c.flueckiger@ttu.edu
|Posted:
5/8/2025
Originator:
Carol Flueckiger
Email:
c.flueckiger@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Art
Categories