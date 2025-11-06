This summer, the Center for Biotechnology and Genomics is offering several courses in cutting-edge topics you won't want to miss! Sign up now for:

Summer II

BTEC 5001-001: Transcriptomics and Single-Cell RNA Sequencing

This course offers a comprehensive introduction to transcriptomics, including both bulk RNA sequencing and single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq). Students will explore experimental design, and the principles involved in RNA isolation, library preparation, and sequencing. Emphasis will be placed on understanding how RNA-seq data is generated, processed, and interpreted to gain insights into gene expression patterns in complex biological systems.

Building on this foundation, the course also introduces single-cell RNA sequencing, a powerful tool for uncovering cellular heterogeneity and rare cell populations. Students will learn current methodologies for scRNA-seq and gain hands-on experience analyzing both bulk RNA and scRNA transcriptomic data. This course is ideal for students seeking to apply transcriptomics and single-cell technologies to real-world biological and clinical questions.

For more information, contact Dr. Isabel Castro at isabel.castro@ttu.edu

BTEC 5001-002: Environmental DNA (eDNA): Principles and Applications

This course provides an in-depth introduction to environmental DNA (eDNA), covering its principles, methodologies, and applications in biodiversity monitoring, conservation biology, and environmental science. The course will include lectures, hands-on laboratory sessions, and data analysis workshops.

For more information, contact Dr. Mohamed Fokar at m.fokar@ttu.edu

BTEC 5301: Introduction to Biotechnology

This course explores the history and origins of biotechnology, tracing its rich legacy and continuous evolution. It examines key developments, foundational principles, and pivotal events that have shaped both theoretical and applied advancements in the field.

Students will gain broad exposure to fundamental concepts in chemistry, biochemistry, genetics, molecular biology, recombinant DNA technology, and omics-based strategies—essential components driving innovation in modern biotechnology, a rapidly evolving discipline. Designed to unravel the complexities behind biotechnology’s progression, this course provides a comprehensive framework for understanding its transformative impact.

For more information, contact Dr. Jatindra Nath Tripathy at jatindra.n.tripathy@ttu.edu

Long summer, online offering, full summer term (10 weeks)

BTEC 5322: Bioinformatics Methodologies and Applications

BTEC5322 “Bioinformatics: Methodologies and Applications” is a foundational graduate level course in Bioinformatics and Computational Biology. It takes the student from understanding the philosophical underpinnings of the need for bioinformatics through classical bioinformatics and Next Generation Sequencing (Genomics Bioinformatics) with real-life examples. Students will also be introduced to Computational Proteomics and special topics such as an Introduction to Statistics and Biostatistics, Clinical Informatics and Knowledge Management. Students will learn how to use all the popular bioinformatics web-resources.

This course is open to all graduate students and senior-level undergraduates with permission from the instructor. This is an online course taught synchronously with video links of the class for those who prefer to learn in an asynchronous online environment.

For more information, contact Dr. Chiquito Crasto at chiquito.crasto@ttu.edu

BTEC 5001-D01: Molecular Biotechnology

This course offers a foundational overview of molecular biotechnology, emphasizing recombinant DNA technology and genetic engineering. Students will explore how these techniques enable the production of goods and services through living organisms. The curriculum also provides conceptual knowledge of molecular biology, biochemistry, and microbiology techniques for manipulating genetic material.

For more information, contact Dr. Jatindra Nath Tripathy at jatindra.n.tripathy@ttu.edu