CMLL2306 D01(CRN 76655) Intro. to World Cinema: Korean Cinema (Summer I/online)
This Summer I, discover the rich and complex culture of Korea through the lens of world cinema. In this course, we will explore award-winning films, fan-favorite K-Dramas, and the most iconic dramas and films online. This will offer a dynamic way to deepen your understanding of Korea. "Korean Cinema" is taught in English, online, and it fulfills the Language, Philosophy & Culture, and Multicultural Core requirements.

CRN 76655 - CMLL 2306 D01 - Introduction to World Cinema: Korean Cinema 
MTWTHF 1:00 - 2:50 - Summer I - Taught by Jinsol Cosper
Posted:
5/14/2025

Originator:
Jinsol K Cosper

Email:
Jinsol.K.Cosper@ttu.edu

Department:
CMLL


