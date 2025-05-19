Looking for 3 more credits over the summer but don't want to be in class? Look no further! The Bioengineering program is offering an online asynchronous course for the Summer 1 term. That means no required meet times! The course is available to both graduate and undergraduate students. This includes students outside the college of engineering. Please contact the Bioengineering staff to help get you enrolled today: akhilesh.shakya@ttu.edu