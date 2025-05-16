Our research team seeks undergraduate and graduate students in the Texas Tech community to perform three rounds of office-related tasks (30 minutes each) within three different virtual reality (VR) headset supports. Each round consists of watching a video, browsing the internet with document creation, and a pointing task (10 minutes each). This study will involve measurement of muscle activity from four neck muscles using wireless electromyography (EMG) sensors, maximal effort contractions for each pair of muscles, and motion capture movement with reflective markers while performing the tasks with the VR headset. The entire experiment will take up to 150 minutes, including subject preparation. You will receive a $50 Amazon e-gift card. Location: Texas Tech IMSE Department, Room 109 To check if you are eligible to participate, click on the link to take you to the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MBKBCZ7 If you have any questions, please contact: felipe.santos@ttu.edu This project has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

5/16/2025



Felipe Zambrini Santos



Felipe.Santos@ttu.edu



Industrial Engineering





Research

