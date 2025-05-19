If you are 65 or older, we invite you to take part in Digital Reminiscence Study at Texas Tech University. Participants will receive a $50 Amazon gift card for completing a 120-minute experiment, focus group interview, and brief survey.

We are interested in understanding the positive and negative impact of advanced digital technology (virtual reality with conversational artificial intelligence interactions) as a therapeutic tool for recalling past memories among older adult populations.

You will be asked to try virtual reality technology (both website and device) and experience a virtual simulation where you participate in shopping in a virtual environment with a virtual avatar, conversing past memories.

Interested? Click here to see if you’re eligible (https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_etb7V1ddIrzWJhQ). This study is approved by the Texas Tech Human Research Protection Program (IRB2024-1207). For more information, contact Dr. Jennifer Huh at 806-834-6120 or jennifer.huh@ttu.edu.