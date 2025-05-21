Each year, the Texas Tech Alumni Association presents one $50,000 Excellence Grant to one research project based on applications submitted from across the university.

The purpose of the TTAA Excellence Grant is to assist faculty and/or staff in their research efforts to:

Improve access and/or support educational opportunities for Texas Tech University students.

Develop collaborations that promote awareness of Texas Tech University and enhance its reputation in the community, the state and the nation.

Encourage educational innovation.

Support the Texas Tech University Strategic Plan and its Tier One efforts.

Extend the mission of the Texas Tech Alumni Association to bear your banner.

The application must be completed with as much detail about the program/initiative as possible for each question. Only faculty, including adjunct faculty, and staff may submit proposals. No student organization is eligible to apply.

Complete applications must be submitted through our online application, which can be found by clicking the link below. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.

For more information and to apply for the Excellence Grant, visit www.texastechalumni.org/ExcellenceGrant. For questions, contact Chris Snead, TTAA vice president of operations and engagement, at chris.snead@ttu.edu.