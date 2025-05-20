The Online MBA is an amazing opportunity for individuals to advance their educational and professional career. Our online MBA is a self-paced 42 credit-hour program that can be completed in as little as one year or up to 6 years. We offer 3 optional concentrations: Informational Technology, Health Organization Management (HOM), OR Marketing Research & Analytics, with no added cost to the program.

Accredited and accessible, the Rawls online MBA allows you the ability to earn a Master of Business Administration at your own pace. Scholarships available. Ask about our GMAT waivers. Email rawls.grad.programs.admin@ttu.edu for more information.