The Department of Economics welcomes minor students to add ECO 3320 Managerial Economics. If interested in learning the economic tools to apply practical business decision-making this is the class to complement your professional background!

If you have completed 2 of the 4 listed classes –

ECO 2301 - Introduction to Microeconomics

ECO 3312 - Intermediate Microeconomics

MATH 1331 - Business Math Analysis II

MATH 1451 - Calculus I

You are eligible to add ECO 3320. Email ECO advisor jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu to request waiver to add class. Class offered SUMMER2 2025 and FALL 2025.