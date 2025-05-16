The Department of Economics welcomes minor students to add ECO 3320 Managerial Economics. If interested in learning the economic tools to apply practical business decision-making this is the class to complement your professional background!
If you have completed 2 of the 4 listed classes –
- ECO 2301 - Introduction to Microeconomics
- ECO 3312 - Intermediate Microeconomics
- MATH 1331 - Business Math Analysis II
- MATH 1451 - Calculus I
You are eligible to add ECO 3320. Email ECO advisor jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu to request waiver to add class. Class offered SUMMER2 2025 and FALL 2025.