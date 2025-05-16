The Department of Economics welcomes minor students to add ECO 3336 Environmental Economics and/or ECO 3356 Energy Economics. If interested in learning the economic tools to apply market models to environmental issues and/or energy markets this class will complement your professional skills!
If you have completed 2 of the 4 listed classes –
- ECO 2301 - Introduction to Microeconomics
- ECO 3312 - Intermediate Microeconomics
- MATH 1331 - Business Math Analysis II
- MATH 1451 - Calculus I
You are eligible to add ECO 3336 and ECO 3356. Email ECO advisor jose.a.jimenez@ttu.edu to request waiver to add class(es). Classes offered online SUMMER 2025.