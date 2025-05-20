Hi Everyone,

I would like to share with you an opportunity to learn more about Advanced GIS/Remote Sensing course during the Summer 2025, so I would like to share the overall description of the NRM4403 course which I am offering in Summer I (May 30th-July 3rd; online asynchronous). Please share among other interested folks. This course has no prerequisites.





This course is designed for those undergraduate students that would like to get an introduction on how to acquire and process satellite imagery to derive land cover maps and assess habitat/vegetation biomass and health using the Google Earth Engine platform (https://earthengine.google.com/). These are tools that I am really excited about and I believe will change the way everybody approaches and uses remote sensing data. We will go in depth on the implementation of these tools and discuss scientific literature available on their applications. You will also get to learn basic java script coding (no previous experience needed).





Expected content:





1.- Introduction to Remote Sensing & Google Earth Engine (Basic functionality & working with the code editor).

2.- Imagery acquisition (Landsat, Sentinel, MODIS and NAIP) and preprocessing (Atmospheric correction, building cloud-free composites).

3.- Deriving time series of vegetation and moisture indices (using GEE and new functionalities in ArcGIS Pro).

4.- Land cover mapping using multiple source remote sensing and machine learning algorithms.

5.- Post-classification change detection: semi-automated methods and automated methods for ecosystem disturbance mapping (Landtrendr and Bfast).

6.-Trend analysis and Spatial Regression modeling (Using GEE and ArcGIS Pro).





If you're interested in taking this course, you should be able to register right away or please email me back at carlos.portillo@ttu.edu in order to get you registered. This opportunity is useful for students who have field work and would like to learn through remote/online coursework material (video lectures, exercises).





The official title of the NRM4403 course in the catalog is:

"NRM 4403 D01 Aerial Photo Interpretation in Natural Resource Management 70727"





thank you in advance,

Carlos Portillo-Quintero