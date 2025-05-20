Hi Everyone,

I would like to share with you an opportunity to learn more about Geographic Information Systems (GIS) applications for Natural Resources Management during Summer II 2025, so I would like to share the overall description of the NRM4315 course which I am offering in Summer II (July 8th-August 8th; online asynchronous). This course has no prerequisites.





This course is designed for those undergraduate students that would like to get an introduction to Spatial Analysis applications using ArcGIS Pro (ESRI) software. GIS skills are one of the fundamental skills highly valued by employers allowing professionals to quickly and efficiently quantify basic attributes of wildlife habitat.





Content:





1.- Introduction to GIS data models.

2.- Review of digitization and geodatabase design tools in ArcGIS.

3.- Data collection and land cover mapping using Satellite Imagery.

4.- Science applications using proximity and overlay analysis tools.

5.- Derivation of species ranges using Kernel density mapping.

6.- Quantification of wildlife habitat attributes (landscape metrics)

7.- Suitability habitat modeling.





If you're interested in taking this course, you should be able to register right away or please email me back at carlos.portillo@ttu.edu in order to get you registered. This opportunity is useful for students who will out of campus, have field work and/or would like to learn through remote/online coursework material (video lectures, exercises).





The official title of the NRM4315 course in the catalog is:

"NRM 4315 D01 Spatial Analysis in Natural Resource Management CRN 38936"





thank you in advance,

Carlos Portillo-Quintero