The School of Art is offering Beginning Photographic Arts, ART 3325.301 CRN 76388 summer I, face-to-face. This course is open to non-majors and majors. Introduction to creative black and white photography. Topics and techniques covered include traditional and digital camera operation, exposure adjustment, printing, and presentation.

About the Class:

In the class, we will cover the creative use of the camera, lighting, exposure, composition and the ways that photographs function and communicate in our culture today. Students will work on a series of technical/creative projects during the semester. These projects will serve as investigations of photography as a means of communication. The course will culminate in a personal project using the skills learned and adding new skills to result in a final portfolio. Throughout the class, students will be discussing, both formally and informally, the issues surrounding criticism and analysis of photographs.

For more information on the School of Art and course offerings visit our website at www.art.ttu.edu