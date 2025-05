MUHL 2307:D02 – Music and Globalization Explore musical traditions from around the world in Music and Globalization! This course introduces you to diverse musical cultures and examines how music interacts with cultural context to express ideas and emotions. Join me, Dr. Fabio Augustinis, for this fun and engaging online, asynchronous summer course—and gain an understanding of musics of the world! Fulfills both the Core Creative Arts and Multicultural requirements. Posted:

5/23/2025



Originator:

Fabio Oliveira De Augustinis



Email:

Fabio.Augustinis@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





Categories

Academic