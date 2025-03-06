Staff Senate Caregiver Committee is excited to invite all campus caregivers to our next Caregiver Support Group meeting on Tuesday, June 3rd. This group is designed to provide a warm and welcoming space for caregivers to relax, share experiences, and take a well deserved break from the pressures of caregiving. This support group meeting will feature a fun puzzle activity. Please feel free to bring your lunch and a friend!





This is a zero pressure group!





Date: Tuesday, June 3rd

Time: 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Location: Student Union Building (SUB) Conference Room 206





Your well-being is important to us, and we hope you can join us for this opportunity to connect and recharge.





Am I caregiver? A caregiver gives care to people who need help taking care of themselves, such as a child, parent, partner, sibling, or others.





Questions? Email staffsenate@ttu.edu