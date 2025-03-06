TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
June Caregiver Support Group with Staff Senate
Staff Senate Caregiver Committee is excited to invite all campus caregivers to our next Caregiver Support Group meeting on Tuesday, June 3rd. This group is designed to provide a warm and welcoming space for caregivers to relax, share experiences, and take a well deserved break from the pressures of caregiving. This support group meeting will feature a fun puzzle activity.  Please feel free to bring your lunch and a friend!  

This is a zero pressure group!  

  • Date: Tuesday, June 3rd
  • Time: 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.
  • Location: Student Union Building (SUB) Conference Room 206

Your well-being is important to us, and we hope you can join us for this opportunity to connect and recharge.

Am I caregiver? A caregiver gives care to people who need help taking care of themselves, such as a child, parent, partner, sibling, or others.

Questions? Email staffsenate@ttu.edu
Posted:
5/27/2025

Originator:
Joann Wright

Email:
joann.wright@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin

Event Information
Time: 12:15 PM - 12:45 PM
Event Date: 6/3/2025

Location:
Student Union Building (SUB) Conference Room 206

Categories