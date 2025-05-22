Looking for participants who are undergraduate students and interested in actively using AI (artificial intelligence) for learning in the context of business, marketing, hospitality, retail, and other closely related fields.

Contribute to our study and receive a $20 Starbucks gift card as compensation for participating in a 60, 70-minute individual interview.

We are interested in learning your opinions on the current status, future opportunities, and challenges associated with utilizing AI in higher education. The study involves a 60–70 minute interview, which will be conducted via Zoom at your convenience. As a token of our appreciation, you will receive a $20 Starbucks gift card upon completion of the interview.

If you are interested in participating, please let us know your availability via the survey link here (https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5zEAf1YH8Ks9msK), and we will follow up with scheduling details.





This research has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.