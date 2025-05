· Arabic in the Evening – Beginning Arabic I & II Schedule: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 6:00–8:00 PM

Location: CMLL Building, 2906 18th St., Lubbock, TX 79409

Certificate: Awarded upon successful completion Dates: September 9 – October 17, 2025

Dates: October 21 – December 4, 2025 To register: https://eventreg.ads.ttu.edu/event/97/registrations/83/ Contact: Rula Al-Hmoud at Rula.al-Hmoud@ttu.edu



Posted:

5/27/2025



Originator:

Rula Al-Hmoud



Email:

rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu



Department:

B53114 CMLL





Categories

Academic