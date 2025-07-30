Caregivers are invited to participate in a research study evaluating a brief online parenting seminar series. If you wish to participate, you will be randomly assigned by chance to participate in either three 90-minute seminars, three 60-minute seminars, or a control group. Regardless of which group you are assigned to, you will be asked to complete three 30–45-minute surveys. Participation in the seminars is free, and you will be compensated $25 for completion of the second survey and $30 for completion of the third survey. If you are assigned to either of the seminar groups, you will also be asked to complete a 5-minute survey after each seminar, and you will be compensated an additional $5 for each of these surveys. Those assigned to the control group will initially only be asked to complete three assessments, but they will be allowed to participate in the seminars at a later date.

Interested participants can click the link below to see if they are eligible and to sign up for the study. https://ttucas.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_787p51KoyqE81ca

For questions, please contact Brianna Ricker at (806) 834-6036 or email psychology.preventionandinterventionlab@ttu.edu.

You may contact Dr. Caroline Cummings at (806) 834-0931 for questions about this research. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.