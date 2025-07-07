Participants must be between 18-39 years of age, considered a nondiabetic and nonathlete, have normal or elevated blood pressure, a non-smoker and non-vaper, have normal sleep habits, and not taking medication for sleep or blood pressure.

Benefits include receiving information about your body composition, blood pressure, and blood sugar. In addition, participants will be compensated $50 for completion of the study.

This study will take place in the Kinesiology and Sport Management building at Texas Tech University and involves three total visits. Each visit will take 1.5 hours for a total of 4.5 hours to complete the entire study.

Participants will have their sleep tracked during a night of normal sleep and a night of fragmented sleep during the study. Measurements include fasting blood glucose, blood pressure and heart rate, daily physical activity, handgrip exercise and blood flow testing. Interested people should contact Gabriel Narvaez at gabnarva@ttu.edu.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.