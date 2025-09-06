Study Title: International students’ psychological well-being and intercultural communication competency



Principle Investigator: Dr. Mary S. Norman, Dr. Sarah Schiffecker, Jiwan Kafle, Opeyemi Lawal, College of Media and Communication



What is this research studying?

This study aims to investigate how emotional intelligence, perceived social support, self-efficacy, and personality traits influence international students' psychological well-being and intercultural communication competency.

Who can participate?

You may qualify to participate if you’re international students in the United States of America.

How will we compensate you for being part of the study?

You will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a $30 gift card as compensation for participating in the study at the end of the survey. A total of 50 random participants will be selected to receive this compensation. With a recruitment goal of 300 to 340 participants, your minimum odds of winning are approximately 1 in 6.



Questions about the Research?

For questions about the research, please contact: jikafle@ttu.edu or 8065593420

Interested participants can click the link below to for the study. https://ttucomc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_baoeb6u9zoOaLvE

This study has been approved by the Institutional Review Board, Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.