The Learning Center is HIRING Tutors for FALL 2025!

Come join the Learning Center as a tutor! If you want an amazing and flexible job on campus, then the LC is perfect. Use your skills to help other students in courses, while bolstering your own content knowledge...and get PAID for it! Tutor Job Requirements Must have completed at least two semesters as a TTU student

Must have an overall TTU GPA of at least 3.5

Must have received an "A" in any course interested in tutoring (at TTU)

Must be able to tutor in at least 4 courses (in any semester you are hired)

Must be able to communicate clearly and effectively

Must be an Undergraduate student

Must be able to participate in required training and professional development sessions

If interested please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/aiss/learning-center/EmploymentOpportunities.php





Posted:

6/24/2025



Originator:

Pat Bohn



Email:

patrick.e.bohn@ttu.edu



Department:

Learning Center/SI





Categories

Academic

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

