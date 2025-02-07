- There is government need for Russian speakers. Consider studying Russian if you are interested in a career in the US Government (Department of Defense, Department of State, CIA, NSA, FBI, etc.), the US military, or many NGOs and private businesses that contract with the US Government.
- Russian is an important language in science and technology.
- Russian will enhance your resume or make your graduate application stand out.
- Learn the language of Tchaikovsky, Dostoevsky, and Tolstoy.
- Double- or dual-major! Having Russian along with business, political science, economics, communications, among other fields, will make you even more competitive.
- Funding is available from the US government to pay for study abroad in Russian speaking countries.
RUSN 1501 A Beginning Course in Russian I is a hybrid course: 3 hours face to face, two hours online.
RUSN 1501-001 MWF 10:00-10:50
RUSN 1501-002 MWF 11:00-11:50
RUSN 1501-003 TR 9:30-10:50