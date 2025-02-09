The 2025 State Employee Charitable Campaign is officially here, your chance to make a real impact in our community! When you give through SECC, you are directly supporting local organizations that uplift lives and strengthen the place we call home. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference.





Join us for the SECC Kick-off Event !

Wednesday, September 3

3:00 PM

SUB Ballroom

Come meet local agencies, discover the incredible work they do, and learn how you can Be The One who changes lives. All Faculty & Staff are invited!





Whether you choose to support a cause close to your heart or simply want to bring positive change, your contribution matters. Together, we can create a brighter, stronger community.





Be The One

to give today and make a lasting difference!